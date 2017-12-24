Family Asked To Take Down Jesus Christmas Display Because It’s “Offensive”, They Send An Answer That Shut Everyone Up

A local homeowner’s association in Pennsylvania ordered a family to take down their Christmas decorations that displayed Jesus because one of their neighbors reported it as offensive.

Mark and Lynn Wivell of Adams County, a Gettysburg subdivision, said their Christmas decorations, including the ones depicting Jesus, went up last Saturday, FOX43 reported.

“As part of our Christmas decoration, we would display the name Jesus to point out to everyone that we in this family believe that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Mark Wivell told FOX43.

The homeowners association sided with the neighbor and attempted to get the family to remove the “offensive” decorations.

On the following Sunday, the homeowner’s association ordered the family to remove the sign depicting Jesus after the complaint from the neighbor. The association tried to argue that the display of Jesus was on a sign, not a decoration, which violates the association’s policy.

“After taking a look at it, it isn’t in accordance with normal Christmas decorations,” Bud Vance, the Courtyards president, wrote in a statement to the Gettysburg Times.

The Wivells insist they are following the rules.

“We have ordinances with regard to Christmas decorations, and my Christmas decorations comply with the HOA ordinances on Christmas decorations,” Wivell said.