Fake News Spread By Nobel Price Winner Follows Trump To Puerto Rico

Did anyone hear about the cholera outbreak in Purto Rico? That’s because it didn’t happen . . . New York Times columnist Paul Krugman broke the fake story on Saturday stating in a Twitter post, “Cholera. In a US territory. Among US citizens. In the 21st century. Heckuva job, Trumpie.”

Later, he recanted his statement saying, “OK, cholera not confirmed. Conjunctivitis yes; lack of clean water (situation worsening, not improving). But not certain.”

This fake story was retweeted 9,629 times, while the true story only got 263 retweets.

Isn’t it obvious what is going on here? Liberals are working over time to try and make Trump look bad, but it keeps backfiring in their faces.

This is disgusting.

Let them keep trying, but we all know President Donald Trump is doing an amazing job being POTUS.

Are you sick and tired of these lying leftists?