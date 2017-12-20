FAKE NEWS: No WaPo, These Words Were Not Banned By CDC

On Friday, the Washington Post published a story that began:

The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in official documents being prepared for next year’s budget.

This headline coming from the Washington Post is not exactly true.

The story goes on to complicate the definitions of the terms and the claim noting, for instance, some distinctions between terms that were supposedly flagged as prohibited in draft budget documents and others regarding which a prohibition “had been conveyed verbally” in a meeting among career officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The basic story however is that HHS is telling its employees they’re not allowed to use seven words or terms—“vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

Naturally, this has created a stir, setting off everything from allegations of censorship, to worries that the CDC won’t be able to help victims of terrible diseases if they can’t communicate openly about their work.

This is a medical environment, those who have your life under their care shouldn’t have to be worried about what gender you identify with, they need to know biologically what you are and what is wrong with you physically, it’s not a time for feelings to get in the way of medicine.

What is really happening, is that the budget office at HHS sent the various divisions of the department a style guide to use in their budget-proposal language and “congressional justification” documents for the coming year. That guide is the standard for grammar and punctuation, and also sets out some words to be avoided. This is not the Trump administrations doing, this is liberals who want to extend the idea of “PC’ into the medical field where it has no business.