They Are Facing Sexual Misconduct Accusations, But They Prefer To Finish Out Their Terms

Four members of Congress, three Democrats and one Republican, have publicly stated that they plan on finishing their current terms despite the allegations of sexual misconduct that they face.

Democratic Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen is being accused of sexually harassing his campaign finance director, who then quit during the primary after he allegedly demanded sex from her on multiple occasions and touched her thighs. Kihuen has indicated that he plans to at least remain in Congress until the end of his first term.

Pelosi stated Kihuen should resign, but he said he has no intention of doing so and accused Pelosi of being a hypocrite. Kihuen is claiming that Pelosi knew about the sexual harassment allegations during his run for office, and still supported him. Pelosi has of course denied this claim.

Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold used $84,000 of taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit with a female staffer in 2014 after she complained about a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and gender discrimination, you would have thought he was a Democrat wouldn’t you? Farenthold and his current chief of staff, Bob Haueter, reportedly directed a constant stream of lewd and explicit comments at former spokeswoman Lauren Greene.

According to the lawsuit, Greene complained about the alleged harassment, to which Farenthold fired her. The Office of Congressional Ethics cleared Farenthold of wrongdoing. He has pledged to repay taxpayers for the settlement. Farenthold announced on Thursday that he would not seek re-election but said that he would finish out his term.

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks is accused of firing a female staffer in retaliation for reporting a donor-related sexual assault. Andrea Payne was fired just weeks after filing a complaint with the Office of Compliance. Meeks has seen no pressure to resign and has shown no indication that he will, but he has pointed a finger at Trump for the accusations being leveled against him.

Democratic Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings allegedly made sexual advances and harassed a committee staffer while he was chairman of that committee. He used $220,000 of taxpayer money to settle the issue in 2014, and he is claiming he was falsely accused. Hastings has said he plans to stick out the remainder of his term.

Should public servants found guilty of crimes of this nature be allowed to finish out their terms?