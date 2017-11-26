Facebook Removes Business Ads Selling Flags Because Of The Other Product They Are Selling

The Sportsman’s Shop, a small town business that has been in operation since 1954, can no longer advertise it’s normal products like American flags or outdoor clothing on Facebook because its Facebook page promotes the sales of guns, and includes links that lead to the same, what a joke.

Located in East Earl, Pa., part of Lancaster County, the store specializes in sport shooting, hunting, archery, fishing and other similar open-air activities. Like many businesses in todays day in age, The Sportsman’s Shop depends on a lot of viral marketing and online advertising to stay afloat. For a long time they were able to use all of Facebook’s features to sell their products, but one day, everything was taken down.

Perplexed by the disappearance of the ad, Jessica Keffer, the head of marketing for the small shop, contacted Facebook to see if there was an error.

“Facebook is a great tool. We have found it widely successful with our customers,” Keffer told The Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that’s why she was so anxious to find out what had happened.

After some lack-luster responses from Facebook officials, Keffer noticed that the marketing tools that were normally available to her no longer were.

“This was very confusing and frustrating,” Keffer said. She contacted Facebook once again, this time Facebook had an answer for Keffer.

A Facebook employee pointed her to the Prohibited Content section, that is part of its official Ad Policies.

“Ads must not promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives,” one of the subsections reads.

Enumerated examples of what’s acceptable include: language like “Gun exposition today!” or “blogs or groups connecting people with weapon-related interests, as long as the service doesn’t lead to the sale of these products.”

Posts with captions “Cheap firearms: Buy now!” and “weapons of any kind, including pepper spray, knives, tasers, or weapons intended for self-defense,” aren’t allowed, according to Facebook’s rules.

Maybe Facebook isn’t familiar with the fact that not all guns are used for violence, shooting and hunting are actual sports. I know Mark Zuckerburg has probably never held a gun before, or spent a night in the woods, but people use guns all the time in this country for a multitude of things, and to ban the marketing of all guns, even those sold by a sporting store, is going a little too far.