Facebook Improves The Safety Of Muslims Online With This Guide

Facebook has recently created a guide online that increases online safety for Muslims, because Muslims were the ones in need of increased safety online right?

Keeping Muslims Safe Online: Tackling Hate and Bigotry was written in partnership with non-theological consultancy Faith Associates, and is designed to “empower Muslim users of Facebook”, Simon Milner, Head of Policy UK at Facebook said.

The guide contains advice on how to deal with online comments that are inflammatory towards Muslims, and it also includes advice on how to report such comments to Facebook and to the police.

The guide is set to be launched at a parliamentary reception where MPs will be invited to speak to Imams about issues of the Muslim communities.

Facebook claims that far right groups and Dae’sh recruiters target Muslims on Facebook with hate speech.

“If you see someone sharing Daesh inspired content and encouraging others to join extremist groups, report them and then make or share posts that show true Islamic messages of peace, mercy and tolerance,” it advises.

“If you see someone being targetted for being a Muslim, don’t be a bystander. Send them supportive messages and share your good news stories of how we contribute to society to help dispel the myths and lies of far-right and anti-Muslim voices.”

Apparently in the U.K. numbers of social media attacks against Muslims are on the rise, “Recent statistics and trends are showing that hate and expressions of hate within our society are on the increase and they seem to be coming from all different segments of society,” said Imam Adam Kelwick, from Liverpool. “It is times like this when we all have to come together and challenge this hatred.”

I wonder if any statistics are out that show the number of radical Muslim groups that target non-muslims online in attempts to recruit them to their causes, where is the Facebook guide for children being lured by ISIS online?