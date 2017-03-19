Exposed: Look Who The Hawaiian Judge Was Caught Meeting With Before Ruling On Trump’s Travel Ban
by ago0
On Wednesday, President Trump’s revised travel ban was put on hold by U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii, just hours before it was set to take effect.
Watson made his ruling on the grounds that the executive order discriminates on the basis of nationality—which is a serious stretch.
Now, rumors are circulating that Watson may have met with President Obama the day before he requested a temporary restraining order on the new executive order.
Why did @BarackObama meet with this Judge in Hawaii yesterday? To Usurp @realDonaldTrump #LockHimUp!#RETWEET
Join https://t.co/ZGQ9iC3Voc pic.twitter.com/i4KsOS04d6
— Support 45 (@WeSupport45) March 16, 2017
1 Hawaii Judge Derrick Watson graduated WITH Obama at Harvard in 1991.
2 Nominated by Obama.
3 Obama was seen in Hawaii yesterday.
????????????
— Linda Hogan (@LindaHogan) March 16, 2017