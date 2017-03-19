Exposed: Look Who The Hawaiian Judge Was Caught Meeting With Before Ruling On Trump’s Travel Ban

On Wednesday, President Trump’s revised travel ban was put on hold by U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii, just hours before it was set to take effect.

Watson made his ruling on the grounds that the executive order discriminates on the basis of nationality—which is a serious stretch.

Now, rumors are circulating that Watson may have met with President Obama the day before he requested a temporary restraining order on the new executive order.

