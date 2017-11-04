EXPOSED: GOP Unannounced Tax Bracket Unseen Since The ’80s They Thought Nobody Would Notice

You know the tax reform being proposed by Republicans that Democrats are calling a tax break for the rich? well a little known provision within the bill is going to increase the top individual rate from 39% to 45%.

This new provision states that Americans who make over $1 million would be taxed at 45% for the next $200,000 they make over that million. This hasn’t been widely advertised by republicans, and it goes against decades of GOP orthodoxy that increasing taxes on the rich discourages economic growth.

Steve Moore, a tax expert at The Heritage Foundation had this to say when he found out about the provision: “I was just in a briefing with the White House on this, They didn’t mention that. It seems kind of bizarre to me.”

Under the current plan, for every American, the first $45,000 you make it taxed the same, at 12%, under the new plan, that provision would be rolled back a bit for those you make over $1 million.

Here’s how the new tax plan would work for those making over $1 million: After the first $1 million in taxable income, the government would impose a 6 percent surcharge on every dollar earned, until it made up for the tax benefits that the rich receive from the low tax rate on that first $45,000. That surcharge remains until the government has clawed back the full $12,420, which would occur at about $1.2 million in taxable income. At that point, the surcharge disappears and the top tax rate drops back to 39.6 percent. This type of tax is sometimes called a “bubble tax,” because the marginal tax rate effectively bubbles up for a brief period before falling back to a lower level.

According to POLITICO’s calculation, the surcharge could raise more than $50 billion over a decade.