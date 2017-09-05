Should we expose the Clintons and lock them all for good? Comey’s Agent About Hillary: “There Is Enough For Her And The Entire Government To Be Brought Down”

Classified information was revealed when James Comey leaked the memos. This is not recent information, but Comey is taking the fall because he knows too much. He also angered people on both sides of the political spectrum because of the way he handled the investigation of the Clinton’s emails, so it makes sense why Comey is taking the fall.

Trey Gowdy, who has always critiqued Comey, recently said, “I’ve had plenty of differences with Jim Comey, I want to be really clear about that, but I think history is going to be much kinder to Comey over his July press conference [in which he declined to prosecute Hillary] than the Democrats were when he had it. I think he had access to information that, because he’s a stand-up guy who’s not going to decimate classified information, although God knows everyone else is, he’s not going to [release] it even if it casts him in a negative light.”

An agent that was familiar with the details of the case described Comey’s situation:

“There is enough for her and the entire government to be brought down. People do not realize how enormous this whole situation actually is.”

“The problem is with the Clinton Foundation as I mentioned, which you should just imagine as a massive spider web of connections and money laundering implicating hundreds of high-level people.”

“…This case would explode into a million other cases if fully brought to light, and then we would be one agency competing against the entire government and a hoard of other interests. It is a very tense and uncomfortable position.”

Comey knew that by having Hillary and everyone else destroy their personal computers, it would ruin the investigation.

What sealed Comey’s fate was when the NYPD discovered Anthony Weiner’s laptop that contained the evidence James had tried to destroy entirely.

Trey Gowdy has just exposed that it’s a lot worse than anyone thought.

This is really scary.

Should we expose the Clintons and lock them all for good?