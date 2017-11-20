Ex-NFL Star Sends A Message National Anthem Protesters Should Not Ignore

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is doing his part to support the national anthem ceremony and respect the flag by speaking out against the anthem protests we have seen so frequently in the NFL. Walker recently spoke out against Roger Goodell for not putting an end to the protests sooner.

Walker’s latest patriotic fervor comes with a super prize for a hero of the US uniformed and emergency services: a free customized, hand-painted, American-made 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, worth $80,000.

“I absolutely think the protests are so upsetting, and I blame the commissioner,” he said.

“I know people are going to be angry when I say it, but he should have stopped the protests at the very beginning.”

The Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t beat around the bush. “Guys, let me tell you this,” he said. “Our flag is very special, and black lives matter, but what we should do is go to Washington after the season and protest there instead. We have young men and women fighting for the flag. And we have to respect the White House.”

It’s about time former NFL players have started to speak out against the current NFL player’s blatant disrespect for the national anthem ceremony. The NFL has it’s roots in the military, and older players have a better understanding and a greater respect for the bond that the game shares with our armed services.

Walker is correct, this anthem protest will amount to nothing more than turning viewers away from the NFL product, to make real change the players should use their platforms to protest in Washington. Since the beginning of the anthem protests, nothing has been accomplished other than having conversations about everything other than what the protest was supposed to bring up.

The protests have been an utter failure and it’s about time NFL alums are beginning to speak out.