Evidence Reveals Possible Clinton Involvement In Trump Wire Tapping…

On Saturday, President Donald Trump used Twitter to announce that Barack Obama had wiretapped phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. Now, reports have surfaced that the Clintons may have been in on the plan as well.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the wiretapping could have come about during the tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The notorious meeting took place just before the FBI cleared Hillary of any charges in her email scandal, and right around the time Obama allegedly filed a request with FISA.

In October of 2016, after his first request was denied, Obama submitted a new request to FISA. This time, it was focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence was found, yet the wiretapping continued. Apparently, the Obama administration deemed it necessary for national security reasons.

The report comes shortly after Daily Mail reported that the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee announced that Trump’s claims will be investigated by his panel.

“We’ve already begun an inquiry on the intelligence committee into Russia’s efforts to undermine confidence in our political system,” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said. “That inquiry is going to be thorough, and we’re going to follow the facts wherever they lead us. And I’m sure that this matter will be part of that inquiry.”