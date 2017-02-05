Everything Comes Crashing Down For Meryl Streep After Slamming Trump

Last month, actress Meryl Streep gave her speech at the Golden Globes, criticizing President Donald Trump. In doing so, Streep also insulted two major sports.

“So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” she commented.

Now, Smash Global has announced they will be hosting a pre-Oscar MMA Fight Gala on February 23 in response. The private, black-tie charity gala will benefit anti-bullying organizations. Guests will be seated around a fight cage on Vine Street in Hollywood.

Founder Steve “Hulk Smash” Orosco said he made the decision to host the event to “celebrate the artists who have influenced uncountable lives, in almost every country in the world.”

“…Our night is to celebrate in a raw, unfiltered fashion, the outstanding films, filmmakers and artists who have successfully fought their way to the prize ring of the Academy Awards,” he commented. “When I’m in that cage there are so many elements at play; the artistry of my movement, the anticipation of my opponent’s actions, and the performance for the spectators. Like Meryl Streep said, we let you feel what we do. The passion, the intensity, the loss, the fear and (hopefully) the triumph. The entire human emotional scale is at play.”

What do you think? Do you applaud these fighters for standing up for themselves?