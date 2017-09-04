While Everyone Is Watching Trump In Texas, Ted Cruz Hides From The Cameras And Shows His True Self

Senator Ted Cruz was recently the target of mainstream media condemnation for his primary position on a Superstorm Sandy aid package that was offered back in 2012.

Katy Tur, an MNBC host, was worked up as she lectured the senator in regards to his past opposition. Another challenger of Cruz’s stance on national disaster relief, Chris Christie, warned politicians not to “play politics” with relief packages.

Ted Cruz happened to be present, and he responded that many politicians were “desperate” to have their names back in the news. Cruz was sitting in front of President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, as well as First Lady Melania Trump supporting the relief effort in Pearland, Texas.

Senator Cruz and the President even shook hands to show that their bitter rivalry would be put to rest for good.

President Donald and Melania Trump were a different event at the NRG center, which had conveniently been transformed into a Hurricane Harvey relief center.

When all eyes were focused on the President, Ted Cruz took this time to visit with a Hurricane Harvey victim. What a touching photo!

Fortunately, it was captured for everyone to see it.

Do you think Ted Cruz is a true patriot?