Everyone Is Talking About What Melania Just Did In Israel

On Monday, Melania Trump landed in Israel for a 24-hour visit there with her husband. After she arrived, she immediately went to visit the Western Wall, a sacred religious area.

The historic wall is a section of one of four original retaining walls built by King Herod in the first century B.C. to support the Temple Mount. The landmark is located in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. It is the only remaining portion of the Second Jewish Temple, which stood in Jerusalem until the Romans destroyed it in 70 A.D.

While at the emotional site, the First Lady offered her own prayer in the women’s section of the wall. True to tradition, she slipped a prayer note between the stones. Her husband did the same in the men’s section of the wall.