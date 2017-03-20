Everyone Is Talking About What Ivanka Just Did At The White House [SEE DETAILS]

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a much-anticipated visit to the White House. Apparently, things didn’t go well between her and the first daughter.

Daily Mail reports that Merkel was photographed giving Ivanka serious side-eye when they first met. When she realized she was on camera, she returned to smiling. Perhaps she is curious what Ivanka’s role will be in her father’s presidency.

“I think her role is to be helpful and provide input on a variety of areas that she has deep, passionate concerns about, especially in the area of women in the workforce and empowering women,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. “She is someone who has a lot of expertise and wants to offer that, especially in the area of trying to help women. She understands that firsthand.”

Ivanka arrived at the meeting looking flawless in a dark blue dress and a turtleneck. She was likely an asset at the meeting, given that she has a basic knowledge of the German language.

What do you think about this bizarre interaction?