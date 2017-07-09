Everyone Was Shocked When They Saw What Trump Did Right After Getting Off Air Force One [LOOK]

When President Donald Trump became president, one of his first moves was renegotiating the exorbitant cost of Air Force One with Boeing. In doing so, he saved hardworking American taxpayers millions of the dollars.

Though the cost of the aircraft may be exponentially lower, Trump’s Air Force One is state-of-the-art and elegantly flawless.

This is yet another example of how strong Trump’s business skills are. He clearly knows how to negotiate important deals and to experience the very best of life while still being cost-sensitive. That’s a stark contrast to the Obamas, who broke records in how much they spent traveling to exotic resorts during Barack’s presidency.

What do you think of Trump’s design?