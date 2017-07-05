While Everyone Was Focused On Celebrating Our Independence, Obama Did Something Sickening

Yesterday, patriots throughout the country showed their appreciation for the freedoms we have. Unfortunately, former President Barack Obama decided to mark the holiday by proving once again that he has no respect for our nation.

While speaking in Indonesia over the weekend, Obama took a shot at President Donald Trump by complaining about “an aggressive kind of nationalism.” He also took a moment to complain about the decision to back out of the Paris climate agreement.

“We start seeing a rise in sectarian politics, we start seeing a rise in an aggressive kind of nationalism, we start seeing both in developed and developing countries an increased resentment about minority groups and the bad treatment of people who don’t look like us or practice the same faith as us,” Obama said.

Obama then made an ironic call for tolerance.

“What we will see is more and more people arguing against democracy. We will see more and more people who are looking to restrict freedom of the press, and we’ll see more intolerance, more tribal divisions, more ethnic divisions, and religious divisions and more violence,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there. He went on to criticize the “temporary absence of American leadership” on climate change.

What do you think of Obama’s comments? Is this hypocrisy at its finest?