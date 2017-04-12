Every Week Vietnam Vets Wash Their Memorial, But This Week Something Different Happen [LOOK]

The Vietnam War Memorial is a haunting and emotional tribute to the sacrifice of a generation. Young or old, just looking at the polished volcanic rock of the wall can evoke deep emotion. And it’s captured visitors with the names of those who lost their lives.

The wall is open to the public 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And though it’s admired by many, the wall has not always been maintained as it should be. During the Clinton-era, veterans began to notice that the traffic to the memorial was increasing, but it was only being cleaned once a month.

“In 1998, dissatisfied with the job that the National Park Service was doing and upset that bird droppings had filled in some of the engraved names, Jan Scruggs of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund took action,” The Washington Post wrote. “He handed 37 toothbrushes to visiting vets from Wisconsin, who scrubbed the filth away.”

In order to keep the memorial in prime condition, local veteran groups offered to help with the maintenance, and the Park Service agreed. To this day, once every weekend in peak tourist season, a different veteran group will arrive at the memorial at sunrise to wash the wall. Many of the men and women who show up to clean are veterans themselves, cleaning a memorial built in their honor.

On Sunday morning, Virginia and Maryland chapters of Rolling Thunder rode into the memorial before sunrise. Clad in motorcycle gear, a dozen members of the bike club spent an hour washing and scrubbing the black wall. Beside them was Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who has taken an immersive approach into his new job.

The Trump appointee and Navy SEAL has taken an admirably hands-on approach, scrubbing bird droppings in honor of those who fight to protect our country.