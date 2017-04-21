Even Trump Supporters Floored By What He Did… No One Saw This Coming

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has certainly embraced the element of surprise. That’s not hard to do given that we’re used to presidents who seem to ‘forget’ their election promises the moment they enter the White House. But President Trump continues to go above and beyond to accomplish his goals.

While on the campaign trail, Trump promised to curb illegal immigration from our southern border. While that effort is still a work in progress, the president has been making moves in spite of the hurdles liberals are throwing in his way. Now, it appears that Trump is turning his attention to illegal immigration from Haiti.

The Obama administration started deporting Haitians after a six-year humanitarian pause in November, but Trump came into the White House with even tougher policy. That was bad news for the tens of thousands of Haitians in Brazil, Chile, and elsewhere in south America who were working on the journey North.

Six months ago, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers manning the ports of entry were coming to head with more than 100 Haitians a day. By March, that number dropped to 100 per month—down 97 percent.

“The fact that these numbers are not just down, but so significantly reduced, is a direct credit to the Trump administration,” Joe Kasper, Rep. Duncan Hunter’s chief of staff, told reporters. “It shows what a message of enforcement first signals to the rest of the world and the extent to which the Obama administration policies were a problem.”

