ESPN Says It’s ‘Racist’ To Sing The National Anthem… Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

Howard Bryant, a well-known ESPN writer, recently wrote an article with the flimsiest pretext of being about sports where he argued that it’s somehow “racist” for members of the police to sing the national anthem at sporting events.

He and ESPN received, as expected, massive backlash and public outcry.

Bryant said in his radical liberal article that the 9/11 attacks created a false narrative where “policing is seen as clean, heroic, uncomplicated.” He then said, “Following the marketing strategy of the military, police advocacy organizations have partnered with teams from all four major leagues to host ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation’ nights, or similar events.” He added that, not only should police not sing the National Anthem, they should be present at all. He said that their mere presence “sends another clear message: The sentiments of the poor in Ferguson and Cleveland do not matter.”

Howard continued, “Nobody seems to care much about this authoritarian shift at the ballpark, yet the media and the public are quick to demand accountability from players they consider insufficiently activist. They blame these black players for not speaking up on behalf of their communities, ignoring the smothering effect that staged patriotism and cops singing the national anthem in a time of Ferguson have on player expression.”

Fortunately, the hosts of Fox & Friends addressed Bryant’s article on a recent broadcast. Said an outraged Anna Kooiman, “What is the problem here with expressing some patriotism? It’s not forced patriotism!” Added Peter Doocy, “People don’t go to ESPN for racially inflammatory political views. They want to hear about Steph Curry and whether his defense is any good.”