ESPN Makes Ridiculous Attempt To Shame NFL For Not Signing Kaepernick, Look How They Respond

After months as a free agent, Colin Kaepernick has still not been offered any jobs with the NFL. Dr. Harry Edwards, Kaepernick’s adviser, recently claimed that three teams had spoken with him about a job. Later, his girlfriend tweeted that the former 49er hadn’t talked to anyone.

In the past year, ESPN has come under fire for defending Kaepernick’s protests. In a recent segment, Peter Rosenberg attempted to “shame” the NFL for not signing the controversial player to their team.

“The bottom line is Colin Kaepernick is not getting a job in this league, not because of the kind of player that he is, but because of his political stance and because of the fact teams don’t want to stand next to him. I think it is shameful and embarrassing for the league as a whole,” said Rosenberg.

“This guy is working hard to be in this league and won’t get an opportunity, and we have to talk about why that is. And the fact is teams are scared of the backlash they will get if they sign Colin Kaepernick and I think that is shameful and disappointing,” he continued.

Later, Shannon Sharpe revealed information she had picked up from Kaepernick in a text message conversation.

“He said, ‘People keep putting out that I’m asking for nine, 10 million dollars. They don’t know what I’m asking for. I have not talked to them, my representatives have not talked to them,’” Sharpe noted.