ESPN Host Gives People The Bird Instead Of Apologizing For Calling Trump « White Supremacist »

CNN host Jemele Hill recently called President Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “white supremacist” on social media. If you can believe that, listen to this . . . she is refusing to apologize.

Instead she addressed “the elephant in the room”:

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

Was that supposed to be an apology? She obviously feels no remorse for what she did especially when her employer is allowing her to get away with those types of hurtful comments.

Twitter did not appreciate Hill’s racist rant either, take a look:

If you had a shred of decency and good character you would apologize profusely to President Trump, then graciously tender your resignation. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) September 14, 2017

This kind of stuff is what's gonna give us Trump again in 2020 😐 — AMISH (@MikeD_OrBigO) September 14, 2017

I didn't vote for Trump or HRC, but your comments were out of line as a Rep of ESPN. If dynamics were different, you'd be fired. #Cohn #Kurt — Eric Rodriguez (@erodthelaw) September 14, 2017

You should also apologize to the people you slandered. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 14, 2017

