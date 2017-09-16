ESPN Host Gives People The Bird Instead Of Apologizing For Calling Trump « White Supremacist »

by American News Editor ago0

CNN host Jemele Hill recently called President Donald Trump a “bigot” and a “white supremacist” on social media. If you can believe that, listen to this . . . she is refusing to apologize.

Instead she addressed “the elephant in the room”:

Was that supposed to be an apology? She obviously feels no remorse for what she did especially when her employer is allowing her to get away with those types of hurtful comments.

Twitter did not appreciate Hill’s racist rant either, take a look:

Should Jemele Hill be fired from ESPN?

