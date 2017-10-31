ESPN Has Got Enough Of NFL!

The NFL ratings have been dropping precipitously ever since the players decided that protesting the flag and disrespecting our national anthem at their place of work would be a good idea. Since the NFL ratings are suffering so much, ESPN has considered dropping the NFL when their contract is up.

This is bad news for the players, and especially the owners, who depend on the ad revenue.

Growth for ESPN has become stagnant, the company that was once the undisputed leader in sports is now in question, with Fox Sports, and other alternative sports news outlets such as Barstool Sports on the rise, ESPN cannot afford to keep the NFL much longer if it continues to suffer.

Since 1987, ESPN has covered the NFL and been a huge part of it’s growth, and vice versa, in recent years, the NFL has been the most popular sport ratings-wise on TV, and ESPN has benefited greatly, but if the ratings continue to suffer, is it inconceivable that after the 2021 season, ESPN drops the NFL? Not at all.

ESPN has also voiced concerns that after signing a $15.2 billion contract for their current Monday Night Football deal, that they haven’t been getting the better games of the week as they did in the past, it’s now Sunday night that hosts those games, which FOX and CBS own, and pay less for.

of the $15.2 billion that ESPN pays, it’s estimated that 20% is for the rights to replays and the ability to play highlights on their cable network, that portion of their business could also be eroding, with social media being able to reach just as many, if not more people than cable tv with replays.

The relationship between the NFL and ESPN is turning sour very fast, the NFL better fix this or it could be the end of it.