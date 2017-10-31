ESPN Embroiled Into Sexual Harassment Controversy

ESPN is a mess right now, it’s a split between PC warriors, and actual business and sports people trying to make a good show. The PC warriors continue to try to make the show about politics, shedding light on protests and calling out those that aren’t PC to the point where they can’t criticize anybody for anything.

As Lifezette reports:

ESPN is trying to claim the moral high ground this week, but its dark past and dim present are making it difficult for it to do so.

The sports network garnered attention recently when it announced the cancellation of “Barstool Van Talk,” a football-centered program featuring two Barstool Sports personalities, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. The series aired a grand total of one episode. ESPN put out a brief press release on Twitter saying the network did not want to be associated with the male-geared sports website due to complaints of sexist and crude content.

“While we had approval on the content of the show, I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content,” said ESPN president John Skipper in the public statement.

This is the tweet that started it all, Sam Ponder basically got the Barstool show removed from ESPN because they used harsh words to describe her years ago.

Welcome to the ESPN family @BarstoolBigCat (& welcome to all ur minions who will respond to this so kindly) pic.twitter.com/AzgfdDx2FK — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 16, 2017

Here is what the post read that got Ponder upset:

“Seriously you sound like a KO Barstool freak, not a chick that has a job where the #1 requirement is you make men hard. So give it a rest with your righteous indignation. Your entire career and livelihood is based on appealing to guys like me and blogs like ours. Bottomline is guys thinking chicks are hot is natural. It’s Darwinism. It’s never gonna change. But that doesn’t mean we don’t respect women and think it’s okay to hit a woman. I have no idea what’s so confusing about that. Go f–k yourself.”

Admittedly harsh words, but is he wrong? bottom line is Barstool sports would have made ESPN better, more modern, more honest, more appealing to millennials, but PC politics got in the way so management had to make a suboptimal decision, well played Sam Ponder.