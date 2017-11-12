SHE ESCAPES: FBI’s Investigation To Search For Hillary Clinton’s Emails ABORTED
by ago0
The coverups for Hillary Clinton continue as a federal judge threw out a lawsuit that would have forced the FBI to do more to try to recover the email that Hillary Clinton destroyed, ruling that they have done everything they could to recover the emails.
Two watchdog groups, Judicial Watch and Cause of Action, had sued in 2015 demanding the government recover all of Mrs. Clinton’s emails, saying she violated open-records laws by not preserving her messages.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, though, said the FBI did what it could, and did manage to recover thousands of messages Mrs. Clinton didn’t return herself.
Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, said he had expected a better effort out of the Trump administration in tracking down Mrs. Clinton’s emails.
“I think the president, once he learns about this, is going to blow his top and he ought to,” Mr. Fitton said.
John Vecchione, president of Cause of Action, said this does not prove that all of Mrs. Clinton’s “unlawfully removed email records” were recovered.
“Unfortunately, the court concluded that efforts by the FBI in its investigation of Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material, which resulted in the recovery of numerous emails that Clinton had not previously turned over, left nothing further for the attorney general to do,” he said.