SHE ESCAPES: FBI’s Investigation To Search For Hillary Clinton’s Emails ABORTED

The coverups for Hillary Clinton continue as a federal judge threw out a lawsuit that would have forced the FBI to do more to try to recover the email that Hillary Clinton destroyed, ruling that they have done everything they could to recover the emails.

Two watchdog groups, Judicial Watch and Cause of Action, had sued in 2015 demanding the government recover all of Mrs. Clinton’s emails, saying she violated open-records laws by not preserving her messages.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, though, said the FBI did what it could, and did manage to recover thousands of messages Mrs. Clinton didn’t return herself.

“Those efforts went well beyond the mine-run search for missing federal records … and were largely successful, save for some emails sent during a two-month stretch. Even then, the FBI pursued every imaginable avenue to recover the missing emails,” wrote Judge Boasberg, an Obama appointee to the court.

Originally that case was dismissed, but brought back into the mix after U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia decided that it could be reviewed again to recover some more emails.

But that came to an end on Thursday.

“The Court of Appeals may have asked the Government to ‘shak[e] the tree harder’ for more emails, but it never suggested that the FBI must shake every tree in every forest, without knowing whether they are fruit trees,” he wrote.

The judge reasoned that after being ordered to uncover more emails, the FBI came back with an additional 55,000 pages of emails.