Eric Trump Slams Critics ‘Americans Would Rather See America Fail Then Trump Succeed’

President Donald Trump has just wrapped his first foreign travel as Commander in Chief, meeting with officials and heads of state throughout Europe and the Middle East. Though the media has been focused solely on criticizing the president, Trump called the trip a success.

“Just returned from Europe,” he tweeted. “Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!”

His son, Eric Trump, seemed to agree. He recent appeared on Jesse Watters of “Watters World” on Fox News.

“He did so well,” Eric said of his father. “Just the images—when he arrived in Saudi Arabia and the respect the gave him. You know, one of the things I always talked about on the campaign trail was the lack of respect that we were receiving around the world. I see it all the time, in tons and tons of different countries, they just didn’t respect America for a long time.”

Eric also noted that his father’s visits to Israel had a much different reception than in the past. And he called the Russian investigation a “hoax.”

“It’s a witch hunt,” Eric said. “It’s nonsense. It’s really insane. Listen, there was a political party that got beaten very badly by a man who came out of nowhere, who everybody wrote off, who everybody gave no chance to…They outspent us seven to one, and he won. There are some pretty disappointed people out there, so they want to further a narrative for their own political agenda…”

“I really believe that they would rather see this country fail than see him succeed,” he concluded.