Eric Trump Releases Sad News About 7 Month Pregnant Wife

In the past year, the Trump family has been ruthlessly attacked by liberals. Now, Eric Trump is coming finally speaking out.

Recently, Eric appeared on live television to defend his family from the relentless attacks. He focused primarily on the “upsetting” comments he experiences daily on social media.

“My wife [Lara] is seven months pregnant,” he began. “If you saw some of the comments she receives from people. I can’t even say them on their air they’re so ghastly…There are no borders for these people.”

Eric acknowledged he is doing everything he can to let the comments “roll off his back,” particularly when it comes to his younger sister Tiffany and his 11-year-old brother Barron Trump.

The segment then transitioned to Fox Business host Neil Cavuto discussing Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s recent death threats on Trump. Gayle Trotter explained that the “unhinged” comments could have a dangerous effect.

“It’s sick,” said Cavuto, adding that a line must be drawn because some people may “act on” what they hear.