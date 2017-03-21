Eric Trump Drops Huge Announcement… This Changes Everything

On Monday, Eric Trump announced that he and his wife Lara are expecting a baby boy. The child, who is due in September, will be the couple’s first.

Here is their announcement, in case you missed it:

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” President Trump’s 33-year-old son told People magazine.

Lara Trump, who is also 33, told People that she experienced fatigue and exhaustion early on in her pregnancy, but is now feeling wonderful. She added that her father in law was “so excited” to find out.

“We were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference,” she laughed.

On Monday, Trump retweeted his son’s post with the following message: “Congratulations Eric & Lara. Very proud and happy for the two of you!”

Congratulations to the President on his ninth grandchild!