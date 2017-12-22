Eric Holder Threatens GOP To Not Remove Mueller, Gets Instantly Destroyed By Benghazi Survivor

Republicans across the country are upset about the bias displayed in Muller’s investigation team after texts from FBI agent Peter Strzok leaked that displayed a clear disliking for Trump.

Many feel as if the investigation is unfair based just on who Muller has chosen to be on his investigation team and that something should be done to root out partisan investigators.

With the controversy surrounding Strozk, there were calls for Mueller to step down.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board wrote, as reported by the Huffington Post:

All of this reinforces our doubts about Mr. Mueller’s ability to conduct a fair and credible probe of the FBI’s considerable part in the Russia-Trump drama. Mr. Mueller ran the bureau for 12 years and is fast friends with Mr. Comey, whose firing by Mr. Trump triggered his appointment as special counsel. The reluctance to cooperate with a congressional inquiry compounds doubts related to this clear conflict of interest.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder broke his silence about the situation with Mueller on Thursday.

Holder tweeted:

Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned:any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 14, 2017

The tweet captured the attention of many liberals and went viral, But when Benghazi survivor and former Army Ranger Kris Paronto saw it, he couldn’t let it go unchallenged, and fired back:

Weren’t you the only Attorney General in U.S. history to be held in contempt of congress?? And you don’t speak for me or the vast majority of the American people you POS!! 🤬 Get back in your hole rat 🐀 . #FastandFurious #corrupt #Liar #ericholderhaszerointegrity https://t.co/QkxHCjyzGr — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) December 15, 2017

To which there was no reply, because what really can you respond with if you are in Eric Holder’s position here? Holder doesn’t speak for the “vast majority of Americans,” what Americans really want is the truth, and what is becoming very clear is that Muller’s investigation team is stacked with investigators that don’t like Trump, and favor Hillary, so are we really going to get an outcome that we can say is undeniably true?

There is clearly a witch hunt for Trump and it’s being lead by Muller and his team of Hillary voters.