Eric Holder Claims Charlottesville Should Be Called “Terrorism”, Gets Instantly Crushed

On Saturday afternoon, videos surfaced of a white supremacist man bulldozing his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters killing one women and injuring dozens more.

News spread like wildfire and some were wondering why the White House had not immediately labeled the attack a terrorist action.

Former Arkansas governor explained that it is not always smart for the President to jump to conclusions before all of the evidence is gathered. This did not stop former Attorney General Eric Holder from writing:

Jay Caruso of the Dallas Morning News responded to Holder:

In 2009 there was a shooting at Ford Hood committed by Army Psychiatrist and Jihadist Nidal Hasan. This is what the Daily Beast reported:

Sadly the shooting was classified as “workplace violence” instead of an act of terror, which means the victims and their families were not allowed to obtain Purple Hearts or any other special benefits available specifically to service-members who were injured during combat.

At the time of the shooting, Holder was serving as Attorney General.