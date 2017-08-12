Eric Bolling Rips Huffington Post Limb From Limb After Their Slimy Attack

After rumors spread quickly that Eric Bolling sexually harassed a number of women, he was suspended from his position at Fox News. According to Mr. Bolling, he is totally innocent. He has released this statement, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Huffington Post writer, Yashar Ali, is now being sued by Bolling for reporting a false story. Yashar Ali tweeted, “Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation – $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources.”

Ali also tweeted, “It’s important to note that Bolling’s summons does not include HuffPost – he is coming after me personally. I’m a big boy…but very telling.”

Bolling has spoken and he looks forward to clearing his name. For example in his tweet he stated, “Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you. I look forward to clearing my name asap. I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks! THANK YOU FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT.”



Yashar Ali has also revealed that he will not stop reporting on anyone else and this includes Eric Bolling.

Who do you think is wrong in this situation?