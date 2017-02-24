Eric Bolling Leaves Liberals Speechless After Ridiculing Chuck Schumer So Bad He Might Never Come Back

Liberals can’t seem to step out of their self-righteous bubble long enough to realize that they have completely lost touch with the majority of Americans. They’ve been in denial ever since President Donald Trump beat their beloved Hillary Clinton in the presidential election last November.

Most remarkably, they seem to be shocked when conservatives call them out for making false and inflammatory statements.

“Congratulations to Fox News host Eric Bolling,” the liberal website Newshounds wrote recently. “His smear of Senator Charles Schumer was so outrageous, it beat out Donald Trump’s defense of Putin to win our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week.”

Bolling did nothing but comment on Chuck Schumer’s widely criticized speech.

“Powerful, emotional. Look out Denzel, Ryan, and Ben Affleck’s brother,” Bolling commented. “He actually looked like he was about to cry. Great acting, Chuck. I’m sure you dug deep for that motivation…They remind me of that guy in high school when the pretty girl who liked him for a week and then didn’t like him anymore. He made a fool out of himself trying to get her back.”

“That’s where the Dems are right now,” Bolling added. “That high school guy crying, singing, and saying crazy things to get the girl back. I got news for you, Dems. She ain’t coming back and you’ve got four years to think about her, hopefully eight. So get off your knees, liberals, you look ridiculous.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Bolling?