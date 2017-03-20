Eric Bolling DESTROYS Republican Traitors, Now They’ll Have To Play The Card They’re Dealt

Some of the people standing the most firmly in President Donald Trump’s way are his former opponents in the Republican party, including Lindsey Graham, John McCain, and John Kasich. Now, Fox News’ Eric Bolling just gave them some harsh news.

In a recent segment, Bolling focused his attention on RINOs who are blocking Trump’s work on our country’s budget problems and fixing the healthcare system. Bolling noted that Trump is “getting pushback on every policy initiative he proposes. They fight him, they make ridiculous demands, they put up political roadblocks.”

“I’m talking about the establishment Republicans,” he clarified, noting that “the never-trumpets old-school Republicans tried to derail the Trump Train for a year.”

Bolling also blamed Ryan for intentionally making a bill that “will be worse for the American middle class than keeping Obama.” He questioned whether the plan was just intended to torpedo Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

But Bolling didn’t stop there.

“Who are these two has-been senators to demand the president do anything for them?” he said of Graham and McCain.

“Get on board or get out of the way. The Trump Train is an express to prosperity, no stops in RINO-Land planned,” he concluded.