Eric Bolling Decided To Come Out And Talk About His Son’s Death… Please Send Your Prayers

These past few weeks must have been absolutely devastating for respected former Fox News host Eric Bolling. First he was accused of sexual harassment in the work place, then he discovered the devastating news that his only son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., had been found dead.

Eric Bolling Jr. was only nineteen-years-old studying economics at the University of Colorado in the city of Boulder.

Eric Bolling senior released a statement to his Twitter account commenting on his son’s surprising death, “Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.”

The cause of his son’s death is still unclear. Bolling continued, “Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

Although people were quick to call him a sexual harasser, they were also quick to send their condolences. Geraldo Rivera of Fox News wrote, “Gut-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year old only son Eric. Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible, our condolences.” CNN’s Don Lemon added, “So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family.” Fox News’ Sean Hannity tweeted, “To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.”

