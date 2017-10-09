THIS IS THE END: ISIS Fighters Soil Themselves And Surrender In Masses

Almost a thousand Islamic State fighters have surrendered to Kurdish forces after losing its major city in Iraq, as reported by The New York Times. It is very unusual for ISIS to engage in such a mass surrender, but this is looking good for us. After soiling themselves, they now must wait until they can be interrogated by Kurdish authorities.

One fighter recalled that the Hawija governor ordered the mass surrender. He stated, “I believe if the governors are telling us to surrender, it really means that this is the end.”

After the battle, Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, Operation Inherent Resolve commander, told USATODAY, “The speed at which the enemy gave up surprised me. Their leaders are abandoning them.”

Although Hawija does happen to be the last stronghold in Iraq, the battle is not over yet. Operation Inherent Resolve explained that Iraqi Security Forces “are concurrently conducting operations in Western Anbar province and have already secured the towns of Anah, Rayhanah, and Akashat.”

This is the end for them.

