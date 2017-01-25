Elizabeth Warren Realizes Her Worst Nightmare After Slamming Donald Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren may not have a guaranteed win in her bid for re-election in 2018. The poll, released on Monday, said that 46 percent of Massachusetts voters think it’s time for someone else to hold that Senate seat.

“It’s not a great place to start for her but she still would be the favorite at this point,” said MassINC Polling Group president Steve Koczela. Over 50 percent of those polled have a favorable opinion of Warren while 37 percent view her unfavorably..

While there haven’t been any official bids for this seat by Republicans, retired Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has been making moves in that direction, as has Rick Green, a wealthy businessman and founder of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III had said he would be interested in Warren’s seat but only if she didn’t seek re-election. Kennedy has since said he plans to seek re-election for his House seat in 2018.

Via Politico “Low numbers don’t necessarily mean there’s an opening for just anyone to challenge her,” Koczela said. “Republicans who want someone different face the same challenge they always face: who will challenge her?”

The poll, conducted by WBUR and MassINC Polling Group, surveyed 508 registered Massachusetts voters from Jan. 15 to 17.

