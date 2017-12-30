Elizabeth Warren Makes The Worst Mistake Of Her Life By Declaring A Simple Sentence, Gets Demolished By James Wood And …

President Donald Trump made fun of global warming on Thursday in a tweet which Elizabeth Warren responded to by saying that she “believe[s] in science,” a tweet that came back to haunt her.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

A little over an hour later, Warren responded. “I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science,” wrote the senator. “Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.”

What Warren didn’t realize is that DNA tests also fall under her umbrella definition of “science,” and a simple DNA test would tell us that Warren is not a single percent Native American, which she continues to tell people she is.

DNA is also based in science. Yours does not show you are Native American. So either you are an outright liar or you actually don’t believe in science. Which is it, #Liewatha https://t.co/Iq3T89Wnwt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2017

HOW MANY GENDERS ARE THERE, SCIENCE LADY? https://t.co/xY1ZSLouum — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 29, 2017

Now do the science of fetal development https://t.co/H5vnH6EA5b — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2017

If you actually believed in science you’d think that life begins at conception but you don’t, therefore you don’t actually believe in science. https://t.co/ALPmaWuVNV — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) December 29, 2017

Please tell us, big believer in science, when human life begins. https://t.co/9XxYept9Uh — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 29, 2017

Ok, @elizabethforma is an unborn child — with its own unique DNA and beating heart — a human? Science, right? https://t.co/iI9YySkgP9 pic.twitter.com/iNHcudiiRa — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 29, 2017

White lady who claimed to be an Indian -> https://t.co/sXr42hKqvu — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 29, 2017

Warren has long made the claim that her blood is a fraction Native America, which is an outright lie and was put on her college applications to help her get into Harvard.

Warren’s claims are hard to believe considering “that she is not a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, not enrolled in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, nor is she a member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee.”

In 2012, The Atlantic reported that Warren could not even become a member of one of those groups, even if she wanted to because she does not qualify:

Despite a nearly three week flap over her claim of “being Native American,” the progressive consumer advocate has been unable to point to evidence of Native heritage except for a unsubstantiated thirdhand report that she might be 1/32 Cherokee. Even if it could be proven, it wouldn’t qualify her to be a member of a tribe: Contrary to assertions in outlets from The New York Times to Mother Jones that having 1/32 Cherokee ancestry is “sufficient for tribal citizenship,” “Indian enough” for “the Cherokee Nation,” and “not a deal-breaker,” Warren would not be eligible to become a member of any of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes based on the evidence so far surfaced by independent genealogists about her ancestry.

