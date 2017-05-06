Elizabeth Warren Makes Ridiculous Claim That GOP Are Mass Murderers, Says ‘Millions Will Die’

This week, the GOP celebrated the progress that has been made on the new American Health Care Act. Of course, liberals are already taking things to the extreme.

“Families will go bankrupt. People will die,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said of the measure.

“Trumpcare isn’t a health care bill. A bill that destroys health care for millions to shovel cash to the rich isn’t a health care bill,” Warren said on Twitter. “This is the same cruel Trumpcare bill that [House Republicans] tried to pass weeks ago. Still strips coverage from millions [and] guts Medicaid.”

“This isn’t football. It’s not about scoring points,” she continued. “#AHCA will devastate Americans’ healthcare. Families will go bankrupt. People will die.”

She wasn’t the only one to react that way. The liberal media went crazy with headlines, including one from the Huffington Post that read “House Votes To Let ‘Em Die.” Only a handful of people are sticking to the facts.

“The best statistical estimate for the number of lives saved each year by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is zero. Certainly, there are individuals who have benefited from various of its provisions. But attempts to claim broader effects on public health or thousands of lives saved rely upon extrapolation from past studies that focus on the value of private health insurance,” explained Oren Cass.