Elizabeth Warren Has Loses Her Sh*t After Being Dragged From Senate Floor

Senator Elizabeth Warren was removed from the Senate floor on Tuesday after she made insulting comments about Senator Jeff Sessions, violating an important Senate Rule.

While at the podium, Warren used Coretta Scott King’s letter from the late eighties as an excuse to bash Senator Sessions, calling him a “disgrace.” Senate Majority Mitch McConnell interrupted Warren’s reading, warning her that she was in violation of a strict policy.

When Warren ignored McConnell’s order, she was asked to sit down. She later took to Twitter to vent about the incident.

“Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King’s voice on the Sen floor— & millions who are afraid & appalled by what’s happening in our country,” she tweeted.

“I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law,” she continued.

“I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system.”

“I spoke out about @SenatorSessions until @SenateMajLdr McConnell decided to silence me,” she concluded.

What do you think? Is Warren trying to play the martyr even though she clearly violated a long-standing rule?