Elizabeth Warren Hit With Devastating News… It’s All Over For Her

Senator Elizabeth Warren was embarrassed last week when she was asked to sit down at the confirmation hearing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Of course, she quickly complained about being silenced—even though she was in clear violation of Senate rules. Now, she’s getting even more bad news. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is speaking out about how Donald Trump plans to take apart Warren’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“I think one of the things you’re going to continue to see from this president is a respect for taxpayers’ dollars—the money they spend—and we are going to continue to review all aspects of government,” Spicer said. “I think you’ll see further announcement as far as how he’s going to look at—how he’s going to approach, update and innovate government. The bottom line is that we should be paying people a fair wage for their service to this country, but that we should be doing it in the most effective and efficient manner.”

Spicer went on to detail Trump’s plans to bring jobs back into the American economy.

“I think that’s what the president has already shown towards his commitment towards helping reduce the costs of several programs in the government and bringing back jobs,” he added. “I think there’s going to be respect for taxpayers in this administration, whether its salaries or actual positions or programs.”

“He’s going to have a very, very tough look at how we’re operating the government, how many positions they are in, what people are getting paid,” Spicer concluded. “The president understands that most Americans are out there working night and day trying to get by, and that Washington truly needs to respect the money that they spent. It’s not just about one department or one agency. It’s really about looking at how government as a how operations.”

What do you think? Do you support Trump’s plan to get ready of Warren’s regulation-riddled policies?