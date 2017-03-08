Elderly Trump Supporter Attacked During Rally Quickly Turns Bloody…

According to reports, a pro-Trump rally at the University of California, Berkeley turned violent on Saturday evening, with many Trump supporters beaten and American flags burned in the process.

Trump supporters were attacked, beaten and pepper-sprayed by the opposition, Buzzfeed News reports.

Elderly man was pepper sprayed by liberal terrorists today at #Berkeley. How low will they go? You decide. pic.twitter.com/dW1RrZqHf9 — Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) March 5, 2017

Opponents of the rally were so out of control, they even burned a sign that read “Free Speech.”

Trump supporter thrown to the ground and beaten at #Berkeley #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/Xlwo09SBd2 — San Frexit 3.0 (@San___Frexit) March 5, 2017

Before the protest began, opponents of the protest were urged to remain peaceful.

#Berkeley When obvious agitators come to your haven with weapons & hate embodying all that you stand against. Remember what you stand for. pic.twitter.com/2BS7Wl03hh — The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) March 5, 2017

NBC News reports that ten were arrested and three suffered minor injuries at the event. Trump supporters were outnumbered at the protest 2-to-1. Trump protesters were heard chanting, “No Donald Trump, no KKK, no racist, fascist USA!”