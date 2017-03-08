Elderly Trump Supporter Attacked During Rally Quickly Turns Bloody…

NEWS

by American News ago0

Screen Shot 2017-03-07 at 4.50.28 PM

According to reports, a pro-Trump rally at the University of California, Berkeley turned violent on Saturday evening, with many Trump supporters beaten and American flags burned in the process.

Trump supporters were attacked, beaten and pepper-sprayed by the opposition, Buzzfeed News reports.

Opponents of the rally were so out of control, they even burned a sign that read “Free Speech.”

Before the protest began, opponents of the protest were urged to remain peaceful.

NBC News reports that ten were arrested and three suffered minor injuries at the event. Trump supporters were outnumbered at the protest 2-to-1. Trump protesters were heard chanting, “No Donald Trump, no KKK, no racist, fascist USA!”

Related posts