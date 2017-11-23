Dylan Byers Bemoans Sexual Accusations Drained Talent From Media… Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

Dylan Byers of CNN has gotten some heat for a “disgusting” tweet bemoaning the “talent drain” in the media industry which he believes is due to the recent allegations against men from women.

‘Beyond the pain/humiliation women have endured (which is of course the paramount issue), it’s worth taking stock of the incredible drain of talent from media/entertainment taking place right now,’ Byers tweeted.

‘Never has so much talent left the industry all at once,’ he added.

‘As penance for this terrible take u should give your job to a woman who left journalism in her early 20s after being sexually harassed,’ Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, the culture editor at Jezebel, tweeted in response.

‘Dylan do you need a woman to explain to you why this was a bad tweet,’ New Yorker writer Helen Rosner tweeted.

Another Twitter user went on to try and clarify what they believed Byers was trying to say.

‘What Dylan Byers meant to say is that it sucks that sexual predators are finally getting punished for their actions because he really enjoys binge-watching House of Cards and Charlie Rose reruns,’ the user said.

‘I’ve deleted my previous tweet. It was poorly worded and didn’t properly convey my intended observation,’ Byers wrote without apologizing for the damaging comment.

‘I’m really curious to see how you reword this… The question should be about the lost talent of women who walked away from careers in media/entertainment or were shunned by their peers because of their abuser’s power over them in one way or another,’ one Twitter user replied.

One user said: ‘You know what’s a lesson we’ve learned in the past few weeks? apologies without the word “sorry” aren’t apologies.’

‘It was disgusting but extremely clear. You are only deleting because you got backlash,’ another user said.