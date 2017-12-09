Doug Jones Sends Massively Racist Campaign To Get Moore Down, But It Backfires Real Hard

A racially charged campaign flyer has sent Alabama’s African American into a social media fit, as Roy Moore’s opponent Doug Jones is desperately trying to grab the African American vote ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The flyer, which has been circulating on social media and reportedly came from the Jones campaign, shows a young black man with a skeptical look on his face.

“Think if a black man went after high school girls anyone would try to make him a senator?” it reads.

Campaign flyer in Selma, Alabama today sent by Doug Jones for Senate Committee pic.twitter.com/hUP94E3EM1 — bronwyn sage (@KJphnson) December 6, 2017

Michael Harriot, a writer for TheRoot.com, an African-American culture website, wrote that “it has upset black voters across Alabama.”

“Someone, probably a white man, thought that the image would resonate with black people and motivate them to get out the vote,” he said.

One Twitter user who apparently received the mailer wrote: “I just got this in the mail. This is *NOT* how do outreach to Black voters! I don’t know who thought this was going to help, but this campaign has engaged Black voters despicably.”

The flyer is in reference to the women who are alleging Roy Moore attempted to date them while they were in high school. Moore has denies these accusations, and recently the claims of one of them women has fallen through as she admitted that she forged parts of the Roy Moore yearbook signature she claimed she had.

The accusations against Roy Moore might end up being totally unfounded, yet Moore’s opponent is portraying the events as if they happened for a fact, and on top of that, he is using a racially insensitive ad to try to lure the African American vote away from Moore.

Look at this flyer Doug Jones is using to attract voters and tell me that man should be a public servant. He looks at the black population as just another vote to capture.