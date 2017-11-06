Donna Brazile Claims She Felt Like A “12 Years A Slave”Character As Hillary Kept “Whipping Her And Whipping Her”

I am no defender of Donna Brazile, let me start by saying that, but in her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House”, Brazile claims to have been treated like a slave by Hillary Clinton. In my opinion Donna Brazile is using the names of Hilary Clinton, Obama and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to increase the attention for her book, in which she throws all three of those named under the bus. Regardless of that, It doesn’t surprise in the slightest that she feels she wasn’t treated well by Hilary Clinton.

The excerpt from “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” was reported on Saturday by The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book.

In the memoir, Brazile recounted an exchange with Charlie Baker, Marlon Marshall and Dennis Cheng — all senior staffers on Hillary Clinton’s campaign — in which she said she was being treated like a character from the film “12 Years a Slave.”

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile writes, referencing the character portrayed by Lupita Nyong’o in the film. “Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!”

According to the Post, Brazile’s book portrays Clinton as a well-intentioned candidate, whose campaign lacked the enthusiasm and heart needed to propel her to victory.

Democrats are well versed in modern forms of slavery. There is a reason they are so willing to give out welfare checks in return for control of their political support.

I don’t know Hillary personally, but she seems like the type of person that would step on anybody else to get herself ahead, part of the reason why she is so unlikeable for me, so I’m not surprised Brazile felt strongly enough about this to publish it.