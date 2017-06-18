Donald Trump Takes Off Gloves, Goes Nuclear When He Finds Out About Mueller’s Leaks

NEWS

by American News

Screen Shot 2017-06-17 at 8.50.51 PM

Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a report saying that five unnamed sources claim Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether or not Donald Trump committed an obstruction of justice. Now, Trump is already speaking out to defend himself.

Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustrations, assuring the public this is nothing more than a ‘witch hunt.’ He also called attention to the double standard he is being subjected to, in comparison with their decision to let Hillary Clinton go—even though she clearly attempted to cover up evidence.

On Friday, Trump also took to social media to confront Mueller directly.

