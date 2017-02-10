Donald Trump Supporters SHOCKED After He Releases Infuriating Message

President Donald Trump is coming under fire from his supporters this week after he made the controversial decision to go back on one of his major campaign promises. Before he was elected, Trump vowed to replace Obamacare “immediately” after taking office with “great health care for a fraction of the price.”

“Obamacare is going to be repealed and replaced,” Trump said just one year ago. “We’re going to have a strong country again and Obamacare has to go. We can’t afford it; it’s no good. You’re going to end up with great health care for a fraction of the price and that’s gonna take place immediately after we go in. Okay? Immediately. Fast. Quick.”

On Sunday’s interview with Bill O’Reilly, President Trump appeared to back down from this promise, stating that he may not replace Obamacare until 2018.

“Can Americans in 2017 expect a new health care plan rolled out by the Trump administration, this year?” O’Reilly asked Trump.

“In the process, and maybe it’ll take until sometime into next year, but we are certainly gonna be in the process,” Trump replied. “Very complicated. Obamacare is a disaster. You have to remember, Obamacare doesn’t work. You look at Arizona, 116% increase, you look at Minnesota, all of these places—it’s gone through the roof. It doesn’t work—if I did nothing—“

“When are you going to have something ready?” O’Reilly pushed.

“In fact, the best thing politically to do is nothing for two years—let it explode—and then say, ‘now we’re gonna come in and save you,’” Trump commented. “Then the Democrats, Schumer, and everybody would be begging for help. But it’s not fair to the people. I think we have to go sooner. So we are putting in a wonderful plan. It statutorily takes a while to get. In other words, statute, you have to wait, have to wait 30 days, 90 days. We’re gonna be putting it in fairly soon. I think that, yes, I would like to say, by the end of the year—at least the rudiments—but we should have something within the year and the following year. And by the way, we will have something that’s good, less expensive, and really great healthcare.”

Twitter quickly accused Donald Trump and his administration of avoiding the major issue and stalling on health care. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quickly came to his defense, arguing Obamacare is a “mammoth thing to repeal and replace” and something that has to get done right.

