Donald Trump Slaps Obama In The Mouth With One Brutal Stat… This Is Fact

According to some impressive new statistics, illegal immigrant crossings at America’s southern border have dropped 64 percent compared to the same time span in 2016.

On “Fox & Friends”, Clayton Morris reported that President Trump’s “tough talk” seems to have been enough to slow the flow of illegals coming into the country from Mexico. From February to May of 2017, about 76,000 people were captured by law enforcement at the border, versus about 188,000 in 2016.

In May alone, just under 20,000 people were caught, compared with 55,400 last year.

As Morris notes, though the wall has not been built yet, Trump’s vision already seems to be having a major impact.