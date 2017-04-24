Donald Trump Slaps Al Sharpton Down With Brutal Justice

Reverend Al Sharpton has earned a reputation for being one of the most blatant conmen and race-baiters of all time. Now, footage has just surfaced of Trump bashing Sharpton during an appearance on Fox & Friends in 2014. In the clip, the future president claims Sharpton “gets away with murder.”

When Trump is asked to elaborate on his claims, he argues that Sharpton is just putting on a show for the cameras.

“I live in New York and I know Al Sharpton very well,” Trump said. “I’ve dealt with him many times over the years and he is a guy who I don’t believe really believes what he’s saying…he pretends he cares deeply.”

Trump went on to criticize Sharpton’s disturbing actions shortly after twp NYPD police officers were executed in their patrol car. After the event, Sharpton held a press conference complaining about death threats he had received himself.

Trump believed that move was intended to cause “backlash” that would ultimately lead to a “very violent thing and a…dangerous thing for a lot of people.”