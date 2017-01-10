Donald Trump Shocks Nation With Major Announcement About Newly Appointed Advisor

President-elect Donald Trump shocked the nation this week when he named his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as one of his senior White House advisers. Though the 35-year-old played a significant role in Trump’s presidential campaign, his White House role will be of vital importance, covering both domestic and foreign policy.

Of course, liberals were quick to demand a review of the appointment, citing nepotism laws and other potential conflicts of interest. Members of the House Judiciary Committee demanded that the Department of Justice and the Office of Government Ethics step in. Trump is standing behind his decision, claiming Ivanka’s husband is a “tremendous asset” and he was honored to give him a “key leadership role” in the upcoming administration.

Members of Trump’s team have pushed back on criticism, noting that the law barring officials from giving government jobs to relatives doesn’t apply to White House positions. There are, however, federal ethics laws that prevent government employees from profiting from any businesses. As such, Kushner’s lawyer has assured the public he will step down as boss of his family’s real estate business and comply with federal ethics laws.

There are also reports that Kushner may work in the White House without drawing a government salary. Kushner will bring experience to the administration, having been present at Cabinet interviews and in key meetings with foreign leaders.