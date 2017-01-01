Donald Trump Releases Heartbreaking Announcement About The Ceremony

According to reports, Donald Trump has had such a difficult time finding celebrities to perform at his inauguration, he might have to move forward with a ceremony that is completely void of any A-list performers. Amid pressure from the liberal industry, many performers have had to pass on the opportunity for fear of risking their careers.

According to The Wrap, Trump is so angry that his team has been unable to compile a list that he has ordered a shakeup of his recruiters. Mark Burnett, the producer of Celebrity Apprentice, has hired Suzanne Bender to end the freeze-out. She has formerly worked with shows like Dancing With The Stars and American Idol.

“Trump is very unhappy,” an insider with the Trump team said. “Bender has been tasked with salvaging this… It’s a Hail Mary.”

“It’s coming directly from the principal,” he added, referring to Trump. The source came forward to combat TMZ’s report that Trump is “hardly engaged in the party planning at all.”

So far, the only person confirmed to perform at the event is 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, a former finalist on America’s Got Talent. The list of performers who have rejected offers to perform at the inauguration includes Elton John, country singer Garth Brooks (rumored) and opera star Andrea Bocelli.